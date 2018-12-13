Full-time School Resource Officer begins in January

By Stefanie Donahue

The city of Blaine and the Blaine school district have reached a final agreement to fund a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO).

Blaine City Council voted 6–0 on December 10 to authorize the city manager to enter into an interlocal agreement and Memorandum of Understanding with the Blaine school district to fund and set expectations for the position.

The school district’s board authorized both agreements during a regular meeting on November 26.

As a result, the part-time SRO position – which currently serves 20 hours per week during the school calendar year – will become full-time starting in January.

Per the agreement, the school district will pay 75 percent of the SRO position as well as 75 percent of the one-time cost of acquiring an SRO police vehicle.