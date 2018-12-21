Year in review: Point Roberts Circle of Care

By Annelle Norman

Circle of Care, a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer organization, provides information and referral services for seniors and others who need help to stay in their own homes following illness or injury.

The first annual general meeting (AGM) was held in January with all trustees and 26 guests in attendance. 2017 Financials were posted on the web and are available for viewing here: bit.ly/2LpCNVf. Our 2018 AGM will be held February 17, 2019. Please watch APB for time and location.

Circle of Care maintains a stock of durable medical equipment for loaning to members of our community. We have walkers, crutches, braces and walking boots, knee scooters, a wheelchair, transfer pole, toilet seats, shower and bath chairs/benches, safety bars, exercise cycles, miscellaneous pads, sterile kits and so much more. Please check with us before you purchase anything for your home or bathroom. We are happy to deliver and help you to install whatever you need. If you have any of this equipment to donate, please let us know.

This year Circle of Care was successful in recruiting two residents to take the state required training and become certified Home Care Aides. The certification involves 70 hours of classroom instruction, sitting and passing an exam and clearing a background check. In order to provide support and encouragement, Circle of Care is offering a scholarship to cover the tuition and fees to Point Roberts residents.

Once again, South Beach House Restaurant sponsored a very successful fundraiser, a tasty Mexican brunch. A wonderful time was had by all. Thank you, Max and Diane Briand and all your wonderful staff for your continued support.

We are very grateful to our volunteers who helped us with our clients with hundreds of hours of care, visits, rides, and everything from meals and housekeeping to walking the dogs and scooping the kitty litter.

We are proud to be an approved, functioning non-profit organization and are able to provide you with a tax receipt for your donations.

The board of trustees is immensely grateful to the community for their continued support of our efforts to be of service to those in need in Point Roberts.

Wishing you all the joy of the season, and happy 2019!