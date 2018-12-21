Year in review: Trinity Community Church

By Louise Cassidy

Sunday services at Trinity Church are a meaningful blend of liturgy, music and preaching. But Sundays are just one aspect of how the church is reaching out to support the needs of our community – support that spans the spiritual, physical and emotional dimensions of our daily lives.

Throughout 2018, a typical week at Trinity saw many people giving of their time and gifts to bring new life to their community. The church week begins on Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Gina Gaudet and Father Chuck Cannon share the role of presiding over worship, each serving on alternate Sundays. Lucy and Dick Williams are also an important part of Sunday services and concerts alike, playing oboe and clarinet respectively.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, Shirley Cannon holds “Knee Club” – an opportunity to spend an hour stretching and strengthening muscles and joints.

On the first and third Sundays of each month, Gina Gaudet spends the afternoon offering “Healing Touch.”

The third Thursday of the month, Interfaith minister Bev Mar offers the rare gift of a quiet hour – a time to reflect, re-center and recharge through reading, prayer and guided meditation.

Natasha Neufeld, assisted by Andy Mar, leads the community choir and the church choir – two opportunities to express joy in the world through song. The church choir sings in most Sunday services, and the community choir performed a spring concert and three Christmas concerts.

Natasha Neufeld and Gina Gaudet lead a small group of teens at “The Philosophers’ Café” – an opportunity to explore ideas in a climate of trust.

Fred Culbert and his team share “The Power of Music” through video and discussions of various vocal artists. The atmosphere at the Saturday evening events is that of a casual, welcoming café with delicious refreshments.

One of the real highlights of Trinity Church’s ministry is Lucy Williams’ concert series, where big city culture comes to our small community. Last July saw the 100th concert in the series – a major production lasting all day. The monies raised support Trinity’s Summer Musical Camp, led by Natasha Neufeld and is free to all children. This is a wonderful week of learning and of building friendships, culminating in a Biblical musical production.

Trinity is an active, welcoming church and all are invited. We hope that you will join us!