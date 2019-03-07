Point Roberts Registered Voters Association meeting preview

By Meg Olson

Tonight the Point Roberts Registered Voters Association (PRRVA) board will be asking the membership to approve a new set of bylaws and elect a slate of mostly incumbents for the 2019 board.

The March 7 annual general meeting of the association will begin at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Road community center. The meeting is open to the public and all registered voters in Point Roberts are welcome to join for annual dues of $10.

The meeting will be chaired by interim president and secretary David McCarthy who took the helm when Joel Lantz resigned from the position at the end of 2018. McCarthy will also update the membership on changes to zoning being considered by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee.

Board member Doug Shier will update the membership on plans for this year’s golf tournament, which has in the past benefitted different local causes. Rick Hulsey, who is seeking election to the board, will present options to increase the social media presence of the organization.

Board members approved amendments to the organization’s bylaws, which define how the PRRVA operates, in December 2018 they are asking the general membership to approve. The bylaws establish term limits, board size and procedures for conducting association business.

Standing for election to the board in 2019 are current board members Matt Bath, Allison Calder, Ken Calder, David McCarthy, Steve O’Neil, Tessa Pinckston and Doug Shier. Hulsey is running as a prospective new member and the bylaws allow for one additional board member. Any registered voter who is a member of the association can run for a position on the board.