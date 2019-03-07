Three Blaine School Board positions up for election in November

By Oliver Lazenby

Three of five positions on the Blaine School District board of directors are up for election in November 2019 and at least one current board member won’t be running for re-election.

John Freal, director district position 1, told The Northern Light he doesn’t plan to run again. Freal has been involved with the Blaine School District since 1984 when he started teaching at the high school.

Director positions 2 and 4 are also up for election. Charles Gibson (district 4) plans to run for re-election, he said. Todd Berge (district 2) didn’t respond to inquiries from The Northern Light by press time. Berge began on the Blaine School Board in 2003 and Gibson was first elected in 2006. Both ran unopposed in the 2015 election.

The filing period for the open positions is May 13–17. The positions are four-year terms that end in 2023. Current directors hold office until December 2019.

The Whatcom County Auditor’s office can provide instructions on filing and can confirm a director district. Anyone running for the position must be a registered voter living inside the boundary of the director district to be represented.

District 1 includes Point Roberts and downtown Blaine, district 2 includes areas east of downtown Blaine and south roughly to California Creek, and district 4 includes areas south of Blaine along the water and east of Birch Bay.

Maps of the director districts are available on the school district’s website at blainesd.org/board-of-directors–24. Click the link under the pictures of each director for a map of the district.