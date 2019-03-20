BHS Hall of Fame announces 17 inductees

The Blaine High School Athletic Booster Club Hall of Fame will induct 17 individuals and teams in the program’s first year.

The group’s first induction ceremony starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 27. The ceremony will be open to the public. The group will also hold a ceremony at the home football game on Friday, September 26 at Blaine High School and many of the inductees will appear in Blaine’s 4th of July parade.

The inductees are:

Bob Robertson

Class of 1947

The “Voice of the Cougars,” Robertson served as a Washington State University sportscaster from 1964 to 2018. He won 12 state sportscaster of the year awards.

Ken Markusen

Class of 1962

Markusen broke several school records in track and field. He held the long jump record for 52 years and in 1962 set the Whatcom County record for high hurdles.

Richard Hanson

Class of 1964

An all-state basketball player in 1963 and 1964, Hanson held several state tournament records for rebounds, foul shooting and scoring.

David Wiens

Class of 1973

Wiens placed at the state wrestling tournament three times, becoming Blaine High School’s first ever state wrestling champion in 1973. He was also named to the All-America High School Wrestling Team in 1973 and had a career record of 70 wins and four losses.

Tim Evans

Class of 1974

Evans was an all-state basketball player at Blaine High School, a four-year starter at the University of Puget Sound and the Portland Trail Blazers drafted him in 1978.

Chris Jorgensen

Class of 1989

Jorgensen won a state championship for golf his senior year and went on to a pro career. In 2016, he broke the course record for the North Bellingham Golf Course.

Leslie Seelye

Class of 1997

Seelye went to state twice for track and field and placed third in shot-put her senior year. That year, she won the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Cliff Gillies award. She competed in college at Pacific Lutheran University, where she qualified four times for the National Track and Field meet.

Luke Ridnour

Class of 2000

Ridnour led the Borderites in back-to-back state basketball championships in 1999 and 2000. At the University of Oregon, he set a school record for assists and a conference record for free throws. Ridnour went on to play in the NBA starting in 2003 and he retired in 2016.

Jessica Summers

Class of 2004

Summers set many school statistics record and led the Borderites basketball team to the state tournament three years in a row, including a third place finish in 2003. In 2004, she was the state tournament MVP and league MVP. She went on to play at the University of Idaho and Western Washington University.

Cherish Morrison

Class of 2012

Morrison won a record 14 track and field state gold medals throughout her high school career. In 2012, she won state championship medals in 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 4×400 meter relay.

Coaches:

Rob Ridnour

From 1989 to 2000 Ridnour, as head coach, cultivated a popular and successful basketball program, culminating in back-to-back state titles in 1999 and 2000.

Craig Foster

Foster coached Blaine wrestling from 1991 to 2015, coaching 71 state placers and 11 champions. In 2013, his team won the state title. Foster is also a four-time coach of the year and in 2014 he was inducted into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Teams:

1978 football state championship team

After starting the season with a losing record, the 1978 Blaine High School football team battled back and went all the way to the state championship game, where they beat Granger 20–7.

The Hall of Fame committee is still trying to contact the following members of the 1978 team: Mike Arrington, Armand Audette, Danny Brown, Robert Dixon, Brian Fitzgerald, Mike Honeycutt, Sean Lynch, John Martin, Rob McAllister, Scott Talman, Leo Wagner, Greg Waters, Iian Wingard and Mike Yetter. The group asks anyone with contact information for those people to contact the Blaine High School athletic department.

To learn more and see the nomination criteria, visit blaineathleticboosterclub.com/hall-of-fame.html.