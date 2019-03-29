Letters to the Editor – April

The Editor:

Just a few reminders about the new library from an old librarian:

The Library Express allows pick-up of requested items from 6 a.m to 11 p.m daily. Simply scan your library card using the telescan to open the front door. Requests can be checked out, and items returned during convenient hours. A small selection of books and movies for check-out is kept there, as well as free magazines and used books for sale.

The new meeting room can be booked online at wcls.org under “Events” in the catalog. Feel free to use it as quiet spot when otherwise unoccupied. The Friends of the Point Roberts Library also sell used books there.

Coming events include the Friend’s annual general meeting, movie nights, knit (craft) nights, summer reading bingo, weekly story time and more. Perhaps a joke telling contest if volunteers care to organize it. What would you like to have happen in this wonderful place?

Kris Lomedico, branch manager

Point Roberts

Point Roberts Conservation Society (PRCS) and other members of the community gathered on February 25 to discuss what will happen with the foliage corridor on APA Road that was decimated during the hellacious wind storm that struck Point Roberts in late December.

This once romantic and pastoral country road running past Seabright Farm, ending at the Lily Point Marine Reserve was violently changed forever and lovers of nature in Point Roberts were struck low by the visage. The iconic symbol of serene loveliness that is quintessential Point Roberts was no more. Instead, what remains looks like a war zone.

First a little history … In 2010 PRCS spent 2.5 days in a hearing with the Point Roberts Beach Club development company (now the Cottages at Seabright Farm). This hearing addressed numerous concerns PRCS had with the development’s plans from an environmental prospective. One of the issues was tree retention/removal. We presented how there were historically violent winds that wiped across the parcels in question and how the tree barriers/forest areas naturally in place protected the APA Road tree canopy corridor among other things. The end result since those hearings concluded were the taking of many more trees, with a cosmetic veil of trees on the Seabright Farm property side bordering APA.

What satisfies a hearing examiner does not assuage mother nature.

In December, our worst fears were realized. Not enough of Seabright’s former forest remained to protect the tree canopy along APA Road from winds historically predicted and preserved in hearing testimony. So the community loses the tree canopy on county property which will not grow back to its former glory. Many of us alive today will not realize its restoration. How will the county address this destruction with Seabright Farm, who also lost trees? Will Seabright Farm move to correct the lack of wind break so desperately needed?

To that end, Steven Wolff (PRCS) contacted Brian Walker of Whatcom County Public Works about the status of APA Road. Walker reported that county maintenance and operations removed approximately 35 trees providing an open corridor to traffic. County staff are currently in process of developing a new ordinance that will limit the types of trees/vegetation that can be planted within county right-of-way in order to avoid future maintenance problems.

So, our lovely tree canopy may not be restored … the county must hear from us. We are asked to lodge our concerns through the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC).

Suzanne M. Rosser

Point Roberts

I live on Gulf Road speedway near the community center, where people seem to think 25 miles per hour means anywhere from 35 to 60 miles per hour. I really would like to see the world slow down a bit especially at 6 a.m., when it could be a wonderfully quiet time of day.

I realize that when you have 350 horse power you want to utilize every bit of it but actually, this isn’t the place to do it. We have a community center with a playground and a library where people can be present at any time. The distance from Tyee to Marine Drive is about 1 mile, and there are stop signs at either end. No emergency services exist at either end so what is the hurry?

Joy Otto

Point Roberts

Thank you for your support of the Point Roberts Community Blood Drive!

On Saturday, March 16, your community blood drive registered a total of 33 donors! We welcomed 12 first-time donors to the Bloodworks Northwest family. New donors, we hope it was a positive experience for you and that you will consider giving again! We were able to collect 28 units of whole blood. Since each unit of whole blood is separated into the different components (red cells, platelets and plasma) your efforts will benefit as many as 84 patients in hospitals we serve. The blood donations collected at the blood drive are critical in maintaining a stable blood supply for surgeries, medical emergencies and for supporting patients battling life-threatening illnesses like leukemia and other cancers.

Thanks to all the donors who took time out of their busy day to donate blood. With great appreciation to Whatcom County Fire District 5 for hosting, and to chief Christopher Carleton for his continued support of our organization. We would also like to thank the All Point Bulletin and everyone else who helped promote the blood drive. We wouldn’t be able to fulfill our lifesaving mission without the support from our community.

On behalf of patients in our community’s hospitals, I wish to extend our thanks to you. These are a few patients who recently received blood products from Bloodworks Northwest:

– Patient with gastrointestinal bleed. Patient used 10 units of red blood cells, 2 units of plasma, 1 unit of platelets.

– Patient with pregnancy complications. Patient used 8 units of red blood cells, 14 units of plasma, 3 units of platelets.

– Patient in motor vehicle accident. Patient used 20 units of red blood cells, 11 units of plasma, 9 units of platelets.

Each day, 800 people must donate blood to meet the needs of patients in hospitals. Your blood drive played an important role in helping meet that goal.

The next Point Roberts Community Blood Drive is on Saturday, June 1.

If you would like to rebook your next appointment, please call 800/398-7888.

You can also download the Bloodworks app to link your donor profile and manage your appointments.

Thank you for your support.

Sasha Seiden

Bellingham

