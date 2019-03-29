Roberts Bank expansion subject of public hearings

By Meg Olson

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) review panel conducting the environmental assessment for the proposed expansion of the Roberts Bank container terminal has scheduled public hearing dates for the project.

Beginning on May 14 and continuing to June 1, the panel will hold a series of hearings in Tsawwassen on such varied topics as the effect of additional noise on marine mammals, biofilm and shorebirds, human health impacts of the proposed expansion, and the possible benefits to the community the expansion would have.

“The primary objective of the public hearing is for the panel to gather the information it still requires to complete its environmental assessment of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project and marine shipping associated with the project,” the CEAA announced on March 1.

The public hearing is open to anyone, including Point Roberts residents. Participants who wish to present oral or written submissions must register in advance at the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry website at bit.ly/2Wy2K9H. Those who are registered as participants can also ask question of anyone who makes an oral presentation.

Written submissions must be submitted in advance of the public hearing. At the completion of the public hearing, participants will be given an opportunity to provide a written closing statement prior to the close of the public record. Once the record is closed, the review panel will prepare a report setting out its conclusions and recommendations, including any proposed mitigation measures.

“The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority proposes the construction and operation of a new three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, British Columbia,” it states on the CEAA website. “The project would be located next to the existing Deltaport and Westshore Terminals. The environmental assessment includes a consideration of the proposed project and of marine shipping associated with the project.”

The new terminal would double Deltaport’s current container capacity.

More information on the project can be found at robertsbankterminal2.com/