Candidate filing week approaches

If you’re interested in running for one of the 134 offices up for election in Whatcom County this November, get ready to file your declaration of candidacy. Candidate filing week is May 13-17.

Closer to home, virtually every elected commission has one or more positions up for election. The hospital district has two seats, the parks has four, water district has one, fire has all three seats and the cemetery has one. For a full list, see 2019 election positions.

Candidates can file their declaration online at whatcomcounty.us/1891/file-for-office. Online filing begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13 and closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

Alternatively, candidates may file in person at the auditor’s office, 311 Grand Avenue in Bellingham.

In-person filing opens May 13 at 8:30 a.m. and ends May 17 at 4:30 p.m.