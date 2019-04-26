Enchanted Forest trail to open

By Bennett Blaustein

Point Roberts has gained some new residents this past winter. A growing population of fairies, gnomes, elves, huldufólk and other assorted mythical woodland creatures have made their homes along a new Enchanted Forest Trail.

These forest dwellers love having visitors come see them and share their magical place in nature. Our new residents plan to have a grand opening for anyone who enjoys a bit of whimsy and imagination on Saturday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m.

They welcome all who wish to join in for a short walk from Baker Field to the new trail site. Additional guided walks will be available on Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Monday, May 20 from the picnic benches at Baker Field.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Enchanted Forest Trail, then please contact the Point Roberts park and recreation district at 360/945-5424.

(Bennett Blaustein is a Point Roberts parks district commissioner.)