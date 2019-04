Kyle German returns to Point Roberts as the new general manager/head golf pro at Bald Eagle Golf Club. He’s seen here with assistant GM Tracy Evans. Kyle was formerly the general manager from 2005-2011. Kyle is offering short game clinics for groups of 3-6 people, $20 hour per person. He can be reached at the club at 866/460-0368.Photo by Louise Mugar.

Posted by wpapb