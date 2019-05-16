Candidate filing week approaching

By Pat Grubb

The deadline to file a candidacy for public office is tomorrow, Friday, May 17.

Prospective candidates should review the candidate filing guide available on the Whatcom County Auditor’s website, whatcomcounty.us/1730/candidates. The guide contains information candidates need to know before they file. “Requirements and regulations can change from year to year, so this is a great resource,” said auditor Debbie Adelstein in an April 22 press release.

Candidates can file their declaration online at whatcomcounty.us/1891/file-for-office until 4 p.m. Friday.

Alternatively, candidates may file in person at the auditor’s office, 311 Grand Avenue in Bellingham, but they will be directed to a computer station to file it. In-person filing ends at 4:30 p.m. It is too late to file by mail.

There are a number of local and county positions that would be of interest to Point Roberts residents. In Point Roberts, these are the positions up for election and the current incumbent:

Point Roberts Public Hospital District

Commissioner Position 1 (4-year unexpired term) Stephen Falk

Commissioner Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Dick Williams

Point Roberts Park and Recreation District 1

Commissioner Position 1 (4-year term) Bennett Blaustein

Commissioner Position 2 (4-year term) Stephen Falk (Falk has indicated that he intends to run for the hospital commission; candidates are not able to run for more than one position.)

Commissioner Position 3 (2-year unexpired term) Holly Robinson

Commissioner Position 5 (4-year short and full term) Chwynyn Vaughan

Cemetery District 8

Commissioner Position 1 (2-year unexpired term) Ernie Loreen

Commissioner Position 3 (6-year term) Pauline DeHaan

Point Roberts Water District 4

Commissioner Position 3 (6-year term) Arthur S. Reber

Fire Protection District 5

Commissioner Position 1 (2-year unexpired term) Virginia Lester

Commissioner Position 2 (4-year unexpired term) Raye Newmen

Commissioner Position 3 (6-year term) Pat Harper

Port of Bellingham

Commissioner District 3 (4-year term) Robert (Bobby) Briscoe

Whatcom County Council District 5

Council District 5 (4-year term) Open

County Council At-Large Position B (4-year term) Carol Frazey

Whatcom County

Executive (4-year term) Jack Louws (Not running for re-election)

Assessor (4-year term) Keith Willnauer (Not running for re-election)

Auditor (4-year term) Debbie Adelstein

Sheriff (4-year term) Bill Elfo

Treasurer (4-year term) Steven Oliver

For additional information, contact Debbie Adelstein at 360/778-5105.