Candidate filing week approaching

By Pat Grubb
The deadline to file a candidacy for public office is tomorrow, Friday, May 17.
Prospective candidates should review the candidate filing guide available on the Whatcom County Auditor’s website, whatcomcounty.us/1730/candidates. The guide contains information candidates need to know before they file. “Requirements and regulations can change from year to year, so this is a great resource,” said auditor Debbie Adelstein in an April 22 press release.
Candidates can file their declaration online at whatcomcounty.us/1891/file-for-office until 4 p.m. Friday.
Alternatively, candidates may file in person at the auditor’s office, 311 Grand Avenue in Bellingham, but they will be directed to a computer station to file it. In-person filing ends at 4:30 p.m. It is too late to file by mail.
There are a number of local and county positions that would be of interest to Point Roberts residents. In Point Roberts, these are the positions up for election and the current incumbent:
Point Roberts Public Hospital District
Commissioner Position 1 (4-year unexpired term) Stephen Falk
Commissioner Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Dick Williams
Point Roberts Park and Recreation District 1
Commissioner Position 1 (4-year term) Bennett Blaustein
Commissioner Position 2 (4-year term) Stephen Falk (Falk has indicated that he intends to run for the hospital commission; candidates are not able to run for more than one position.)
Commissioner Position 3 (2-year unexpired term) Holly Robinson
Commissioner Position 5 (4-year short and full term) Chwynyn Vaughan
Cemetery District 8
Commissioner Position 1 (2-year unexpired term) Ernie Loreen
Commissioner Position 3 (6-year term) Pauline DeHaan
Point Roberts Water District 4
Commissioner Position 3 (6-year term) Arthur S. Reber
Fire Protection District 5
Commissioner Position 1 (2-year unexpired term) Virginia Lester
Commissioner Position 2 (4-year unexpired term) Raye Newmen
Commissioner Position 3 (6-year term) Pat Harper
Port of Bellingham
Commissioner District 3 (4-year term) Robert (Bobby) Briscoe
Whatcom County Council District 5
Council District 5 (4-year term) Open
County Council At-Large Position B (4-year term) Carol Frazey
Whatcom County
Executive (4-year term) Jack Louws (Not running for re-election)
Assessor (4-year term) Keith Willnauer (Not running for re-election)
Auditor (4-year term) Debbie Adelstein
Sheriff (4-year term) Bill Elfo
Treasurer (4-year term) Steven Oliver
For additional information, contact Debbie Adelstein at 360/778-5105.