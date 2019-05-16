Point Roberts Park and Recreation District hires new program facilities coordinator

By Pat Grubb

The Point Roberts Park and Recreation District board of commissioners have approved the hiring of Meghan Kelly as the district’s program and facilities coordinator. Kelly, who was hired following an executive session held at the board’s regular monthly meeting on May 14, replaces Ben Van Buskirk who resigned in order to provide care to his elderly mother.

Kelly hails from a small town north of Bangor, Maine and moved to Point Roberts in June of 2018. She received a degree in film production from Humboldt State University in northern California following which she lived and worked in Los Angeles for three years working in the film business, both in front of the camera as an actress and behind as a crew member. A dual citizen, she then moved to Vancouver where she lived for over three years, again working in the film business. She moved to Point Roberts after meeting a colleague who had a summer cottage on the Point.

The park position is a part-time 20-hour a week job; Kelly is already working for the Whatcom County parks department at Lighthouse Marine Park. She intends to keep both jobs. Asked what drew her to Point Roberts and the park jobs, Kelly said, “I love living in Point Roberts because not only is it beautiful here – but as an environmentalist, I’m grateful I can ride my bike everywhere, that there are so many animals, tons of huge trees, lots of greenery and ocean views, and several trails and parks for such a small place. I appreciate the quiet, slow pace of living here and all the open spaces … as well as the close proximity to my favorite international city – Vancouver.”

In her free time, Kelly enjoys nature photography, traveling and exploring and playing sports. She said, “I feel passionate about working in the parks and recreation department because I believe in what I am serving – we provide an invaluable experience in a gorgeous, natural setting so park visitors can hopefully appreciate and respect nature, not to mention we provide an opportunity for people to become involved in our lovely community.”