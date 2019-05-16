Wanted! Whatcom County Residents Participation in First Ever Disaster Preparedness Survey

Western Washington University Resilience Institute is partnering with the City of Bellingham Office of Emergency Management and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management to launch a disaster awareness and preparedness survey in Whatcom County and they are looking for residents from Point Roberts to the Skagit County Line, and from Nugent’s Corner to the top of the Mountain.

Based on the outcome of the survey, the data will be used to improve community outreach and preparedness for earthquakes, floods, fires, storms and other significant disasters.

To take the online survey, visit tinyurl.com/WhatcomPS2019. Participants who complete the survey can enter to win one of several $25 gift certificates or prepaid VISA cards.

For more information on the survey, contact Dr. Rebekah Paci-Green with the Department of Environmental Studies, Resilience Institute at Western Washington University at 360/650-2707 or email rebekah.paci-green@wwu.edu.