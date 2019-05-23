Election filing period ends with some seats having no candidates

By Pat Grubb
The filing period for candidates for local and county offices has closed and it looks like some local boards will be looking to appoint commissioners once the current term of office ends at the close of 2019. No one filed for Point Roberts Public Hospital District, commissioner position 2, currently held by Dick Williams, according to the county auditors website.
Similarly, the parks district commission position 2 seat, currently held by Stephen Falk, had no applicants. Falk will be running unopposed for the hospital position 1 seat he currently holds. Individuals can only run for one elected position per election cycle. No one tossed their hat into the ring for the cemetery district position 1, currently held by Ernie Loreen. While other Point offices are running unopposed, there will be plenty of competitive elections in the rest of the county positions that will be voted upon by voters in Point Roberts and the rest of the county. Long-time District 3 county council member Barbara Brenner withdrew her candidacy for the newly redistricted District 4 on May 16. Note: Incumbents that are running again are listed first followed by challengers. Current incumbents not running again appear at the end of the list.
Point Roberts Public Hospital Dist.
Commissioner Pos. 1 (4-year unexpired) Stephen Falk
Commissioner Pos. 2 (6-year) No filing, currently Dick Williams
Point Roberts Park and Recreation Dist. 1
Commissioner Pos. 1 (4-year) Bennett Blaustein, challenger Hugh Wilson
Commissioner Pos. 2 (4-year) No candidate, currently Stephen Falk
Commissioner Pos. 3 (2-year unexpired) Holly Robinson
Commissioner Pos. 5 (4-year short and full) Chwynyn Vaughan
Cemetery Dist. 8
Commissioner Pos. 1 (2-year unexpired) No candidate, currently Ernie Loreen
Commissioner Pos. 3 (6-year) Pauline deHaan
Point Roberts Water Dist. 4
Commissioner Pos. 3 (6-year) Arthur Reber
Fire Protection Dist. 5
Commissioner Pos. 1 (2-year unexpired) Virginia Lester
Commissioner Pos. 2 (4-year unexpired) Raye Newmen
Commissioner Pos. 3 (6-year) Pat Harper
Blaine School Dist.
Director, Dist. 1 (4-year) Todd Nunamaker, currently John Freal
Director, Dist. 2 (4-year) Todd Berge, challengers Dougal Thomas and Prudence Welch
Director, Dist. 4 (4-year) Charles Gibson, challengers Katie Smith and Tana Perkins Reneau
Port of Bellingham
Commissioner Dist. 3 (4-year) Robert (Bobby) Briscoe, challenger Anthony Distefano
Whatcom County Council Dist. 5
Council Dist. 5 (4-year) Natalie McClendon, Ben Elenbaas, Jaime Arnett
Former county councilmember Barbara Brenner (Dist. 4) withdrew on May 16.
County Council At-Large Pos. B (4-year) Carol Frazey, Bill LaFreniere, Brett Bonner, David Ramirez
Whatcom County
Executive (4-year) Satpal Sidhu, Karen Burke, Tony Larsen, Jim Boyle, currently Jack Louws
Assessor (4-year) John Romaker, Rebecca Xczar, currently Keith Willnauer
Auditor (4-year) Diana Bradrick
Sheriff (4-year) Bill Elfo, challenger Joy Gilfilen
Treasurer (4-year) Steve