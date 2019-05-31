Break out your best red, white and blue duds!

By Meg Olson

Get out your best red, white and blue regalia for the annual Fourth of July parade and festivities.

The theme for this year’s parade is the timeless classic red, white and blue. Parade participants will gather at the foot of Gulf Road opposite Kiniski’s Reef Tavern for a noon parade start. The parade will run along Gulf Road and turn right on Tyee Drive continuing to the marina overflow parking.

Following the parade both the Reef and Breakwaters at the Point Roberts Marina have family activities scheduled.

At the Reef get ready for carnival style games, snow cones, watermelon eating contest and much more!

Breakwaters will have a carnival, outdoor BBQ and musical groups Blackwater, Raincity, and March Hare on stage. Stay around to watch the fireworks as the day winds down.

Breakwaters will also have festivities on July 1 to celebrate Canada Day, including performances by Jeffrey Elvis, Voice Versa, an outdoor BBQ and fireworks.