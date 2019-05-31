Candidates file for election runs

By Pat Grubb
The filing period for candidates for local and county offices has closed and it looks like some local boards will be looking to appoint commissioners once the current term of office ends at the close of 2019. No one filed for Point Roberts Public Hospital District, commissioner position 1, currently held by Stephen Falk, according to the county auditors website.
Similarly, the parks district commission position 2 seat, currently held by Stephen Falk, had no applicants. Falk will be running unopposed for the hospital position 2 seat currently held by Dick Williams who is not running for re-election. Individuals can only run for one elected position per election cycle. No one tossed their hat into the ring for the cemetery district position 1, currently held by Ernie Loreen. With the exception of Position 1 of the park and recreation district, all other Point offices are running unopposed.
Nevertheless, there will be plenty of competitive elections in the rest of the county positions that will be voted upon by voters in Point Roberts and the rest of the county. Long-time district 3 county council member Barbara Brenner withdrew her candidacy for the newly redistricted district 4 on May 16. Note: Incumbents that are running again are listed first followed by challengers. Current incumbents not running again appear at the end of the list.
Point Roberts Public Hospital District
Commissioner Position 1 (4-year unexpired) Stephen Falk
Commissioner Position 2 (6-year) No filing, currently Dick Williams
Point Roberts Park
and Recreation District
Commissioner Position 1 (4-year) Bennett Blaustein, challenger Hugh Wilson
Commissioner Position 2 (4-year) No candidate, currently Stephen Falk
Commissioner Position 3 (2-year unexpired) Holly Robinson
Commissioner Position 5 (4-year short and full) Chwynyn Vaughan
Cemetery District 8
Commissioner Position 1 (2-year unexpired) No candidate, currently Ernie Loreen
Commissioner Position 3 (6-year) Pauline deHaan
Point Roberts Water District 4
Commissioner Position 3 (6-year) Arthur Reber
Fire Protection District 5
Commissioner Position 1 (2-year unexpired) Virginia Lester
Commissioner Position 2 (4-year unexpired) Raye Newmen
Commissioner Position 3 (6-year) Pat Harper
Blaine School District
Director, District 1 (4-year) Todd Nunamaker, currently John Freal
Director, District 2 (4-year) Todd Berge, challengers Dougal Thomas and Prudence Welch
Director, District 4 (4-year) Charles Gibson, challengers Katie Smith and Tana Perkins Reneau
Port of Bellingham
Commissioner District 3 (4-year) Robert (Bobby) Briscoe, challenger Anthony Distefano
Whatcom County Council District 5
Council District 5 (4-year) Natalie McClendon, Ben Elenbaas, Jaime Arnett
Former county councilmember Barbara Brenner (District 4) withdrew on May 16.
County Council At-Large Position B (4-year) Carol Frazey, Bill LaFreniere, Brett Bonner, David Ramirez
Whatcom County
Executive (4-year) Satpal Sidhu, Karen Burke, Tony Larsen, Jim Boyle, currently Jack Louws
Assessor (4-year) John Romaker, Rebecca Xczar, currently Keith Willnauer
Auditor (4-year) Diana Bradrick
Sheriff (4-year) Bill Elfo, challenger Joy Gilfilen
Treasurer (4-year) Steven Oliver