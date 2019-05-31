Circle of Care requests community input

By Annelle Norman

At the Circle of Care AGM in February we announced that one of our goals for 2019/2020 was to acquire and operate a transport van to provide transportation for residents to doctors and physical therapy appointments, community events, errands, etc. We are currently pursuing funding and anticipate that we could have a van before the end of summer. We are researching models and equipment and want to survey the community for information about the types of needs and uses. We have developed a short survey which is posted at surveymonkey.com/r/PRCoCTransit. The survey seeks current demographic information as well as your thoughts and anticipated utilization of a transit van. Please take a few minutes to respond to the survey to give us your much needed and valued input.

As our community ages, the need for in-home care is increasing. Our trained, state certified home care aides (HCAs) are nearly fully utilized, so we will likely be needing additional resident HCAs. Circle of Care has established a scholarship fund to pay for training and certification fees for Point Roberts residents who are interested and qualified to take the training. The course is offered in online modules so it is possible to pace your progress to meet your own unique schedule requiring only two days of classroom practicum training. If you or someone you know would be interested in getting certified we encourage you to contact us.

Wondering how you could get involved otherwise or be of service? If you could provide a meal, or take a person to the grocery store, or walk/care for someone’s beloved pet or run errands and would enjoy the pleasure of making a difference in someone’s life (or simply “paying it forward” for your own benefit someday!) please contact us at prcircleofcare@gmail.com or leave a message at 360/945-5222.