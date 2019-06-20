Pre-level road work

Whatcom County has scheduled the following roads for pre-leveling beginning Monday, June 24 and running through Friday, June 28 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
It is suggested that the public use alternate routes when possible as long delays can be expected. The work is weather dependent and is subject to change.
Please contact the maintenance and operations division at 360/778-6400 if you have any questions regarding this work.
- Benson Road
- Burns Way
- Centennial Place
- Cliff Road
- Culp Court Road
- Donegal Drive
- N Drake Avenue
- Edwards Drive
- Heather Way
- James Road
- Madrona Place
- Marine Drive
- Northwood Drive
- Olson Drive
- Province Road
- Raleigh Drive
- Roosevelt Way
- Shady Glen Avenue
- Shop Access Road
- Sunrise Drive
- Toronto Way
- Windsor Drive