Pre-level road work

Whatcom County has scheduled the following roads for pre-leveling beginning Monday, June 24 and running through Friday, June 28 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

It is suggested that the public use alternate routes when possible as long delays can be expected. The work is weather dependent and is subject to change.

Please contact the maintenance and operations division at 360/778-6400 if you have any questions regarding this work.

Benson Road

Burns Way

Centennial Place

Cliff Road

Culp Court Road

Donegal Drive

N Drake Avenue

Edwards Drive

Heather Way

James Road

Madrona Place

Marine Drive

Northwood Drive

Olson Drive

Province Road

Raleigh Drive

Roosevelt Way

Shady Glen Avenue

Shop Access Road

Sunrise Drive

Toronto Way

Windsor Drive