Congratulations!

Clara Monheit Berman

(with mother Anne Deane Berman)

Clara Monheit Berman has received a Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. Her passion for rural medicine stems from her time growing up at home for 12 years in Point Roberts.

She graduated from Blaine High School (Running Start) and received several annual Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars awards. Many Point Roberts individuals and families mentored her over the years, especially clinic director Virginia and husband Ed Lester, librarian Rose Momsen, emergency care physician Dr. Leonard Hamm, psychologist Maureen Buckley, and many other friends, especially neighbor Josephine Forster.

Clara first announced that she wanted to be a doctor when she was 12 years old. Her step father, Dr. Steve Berman, supported that dream and directed her academic and extracurricular studies so that she could realize her passion. She will be practicing family medicine in Alaska.

Hannah King

Hannah has just graduated from Shawnigan Lake School on Vancouver Island, which she attended for the last five years. She will attend the University of Ottawa in the fall in the Health Sciences Program in the hopes of studying medicine. She feels very lucky to have grown up in a special place like Point Roberts. Her favorite memories from the Point are climbing the sand hill on the east side, horseback riding and snacking on baked goods and ice cream at the Shell station.

Jack Nielson

Jack attended Southpointe Academy in Tsawwassen from preschool through grade 12 and is one of 38 students graduating in 2019.

He has been involved with the school’s sports teams, band and student council along with countless hours at the ice rink playing hockey for South Delta Rep teams.

Jack is looking forward to attending UBC Sauder School of Business in the fall.