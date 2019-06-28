Expect plenty of fun for July 4th and Canada Day

A full day of fun and celebration is planned this Fourth of July.

The day will kick off with the Point Roberts Emergency Preparedness (PREP) group pancake breakfast at the community center from 8–11:30 a.m. The breakfast is an annual fundraiser for PREP, but is also an opportunity to talk with PREP members about how to prepare your family and community for an emergency.

At 11:15 a.m. there will be a flag-raising ceremony with music by the Point Roberts Winds

The theme for this year’s parade is the timeless classic red, white and blue. Parade participants will gather at the foot of Gulf Road opposite Kiniski’s Reef Tavern for a noon parade start. The parade will run along Gulf Road and turn right on Tyee Drive continuing to the marina overflow parking.

Following the parade, both the Reef and Breakwaters at the Point Roberts Marina have family activities scheduled.

At the Reef get ready for carnival style games, snow cones, watermelon eating contest and much more!

Breakwaters will have a carnival, outdoor BBQ and musical groups Kelly O’Neill with Steve Inferno, Raincity, and March Hare Band on stage. Stay around to watch fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Breakwaters will also have festivities on July 1 to celebrate Canada Day, starting at noon with a carnival, outdoor BBQ and performances by Jeffrey Elvis and Steve Inferno. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.