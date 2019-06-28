Parks district unveils new website

The Point Roberts Park and Recreation District has a new website to invite the public to tap into a summer’s worth of fun in Point Roberts!

At prparkandrec.org you can find links to brochures for the Kids Camp and the kayak program, maps of the newly improved trails at Baker Field and a brochure for the Enchanted Forest, a collaborative, outdoor, art walking trail. The district also manages the community center and Baker Field athletic field and the website has information about use of these facilities and special events.

This year’s kid’s camp summer program will run from July 8 to July 31. Mondays and Tuesdays are at the community center for a variety of crafts, games and other activities. Snacks are also provided. Wednesdays are field trip days when counselors will take the kids out to explore Point Roberts.

The morning session begins at 9 a.m. and is for kids 6 to 9 years old. The afternoons are for kids ages 10 to 13 and that session starts at 1 p.m. Parents can register their children by coming to any session and are responsible for picking children up unless they give written permission for their child to leave on that day.

For those 16 years and older, the parks and recreation district has a kayak program that trains paddlers and gives them summer-long access to the district’s kayaks. The cost for the safety course and summer’s use of the kayaks is $50.

To sign up for either program or for more information call 360/945-5424 or email PRparkdistrict@gmail.com.