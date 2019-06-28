Three-day filing period announced for empty positions

By Pat Grubb

There will be a special three-day filing period held August 14-16 for offices up for election in which no candidate filed during the official candidate filing week in May. In all, there are 15 county positions that remain without a candidate.

There are three positions in Point Roberts lacking candidates; one each in the parks, hospital and cemetery districts. Position 2 in the Point Roberts Park and Recreation District was held by Stephen Falk who is running for the Point Roberts Hospital District position 1 seat, currently held by Dick Williams. Falk was appointed to the hospital district’s position 2 and had intended to run for the same seat; however, due to a misunderstanding, he inadvertently put his name down for the six-year position 1 seat. Consequently, as soon as the election is certified in November, his appointment to his current seat will expire while his new term will not begin until January 1, 2020.

The open position 1 seat is a four-year unexpired term, as it is the continuation of a six-year term. This is due to former commissioner Robin Nault having originally been elected but subsequently resigning after moving out of the district.

Finally, the cemetery commission’s position 1 has a two-year unexpired term needing a candidate. It is currently held by Ernie Loreen who is not seeking re-election.

All offices will be on the November 5 general election ballot.

Declarations of candidacy can be filed:

Online: whatcomcounty.us/1730/Candidates

Online filing will open at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, and will close at 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 16.

In person: Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, 311 Grand Ave., Suite 103, Bellingham. Wednesday, August 14 – Friday, August 16, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fax: 360/778-5101

Email: elections@co.whatcom.wa.us

A candidate may mail the Declaration of Candidacy form accompanied by the filing fee to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, Election Division, 311 Grand Ave., Suite 103, Bellingham, WA 98225.

ilings can be received by mail beginning Wednesday, July 31, but will not e processed until the official 3-day filing period. Filings must be received no later than 4:30 pm on August 16. Any filing received before July 31 or after the deadline will be rejected and returned to the candidate.

Declarations of Candidacy must be received in the auditor’s office no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 16. Declarations of Candidacy received after the deadline will be invalid and returned to the applicant.

Note: Candidate statements and photos for the Local Voters’ Pamphlet will be due no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 23. Refer to the Candidate Filing Guide for statement and photo requirements at: whatcomcounty.us/1730/Candidates.