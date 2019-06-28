Tim Ballew to speak at taxpayers AGM

By Meg Olson

The featured speaker at the Point Roberts Taxpayers Association’s annual general meeting will be former Lummi Indian Business Council chair Tim Ballew II who will speak about the importance of Point Roberts to the Lummi Nation in the past, present and future.

Point Roberts is part of the usual and accustomed territory of the Lummi people as established by treaty, and Ballew will talk about his experiences fishing in and around the Point as well as the role the area plays in Lummi life and history. A question and answer period will follow.

The Thursday, July 18 meeting will be held at the Reef Tavern this year, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Following the keynote speaker, there will be a report from the association president, the treasurer’s report and election of directors. There will also be an open forum for members to raise issues or put forward motions.

The meeting is open to everyone but voting is limited to members. Membership is open to all Point Roberts property owners and full-time residents and costs $10 per year, which can be paid at the door.

Two town hall meetings with elected representatives are also on the association’s agenda for the summer.

On Thursday, August 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., the taxpayers’ association and the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting an evening with newly elected state representative Sharon Shewmake at the Gulf Road community center. Whatcom County Council at-large member Barry Buchannan has also been invited to attend.

The fifth annual town hall meeting with U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene is scheduled for August with dates and times yet to be announced.