Annual Whidbey Telecom Directory Cover Contest Open

Whidbey Telecom has announced their 2019 Telephone Directory Cover Contest for local artists and photographers. The winning artwork will be featured on the cover of approximately 15,000 telephone directories circulated annually throughout Whidbey Island, Point Roberts and Hat Island. In addition to their art being featured in the Whidbey Telecom directory and advertising, the artist will receive $500 in prize money.

The contest is open to artists 18 years of age or over living in Whidbey Island, Hat Island and Point Roberts. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges from the local art community and Whidbey Telecom. Artwork must have been created after May 31, 2018.

This year’s contest theme is “Life on the Beach.” The theme is open to broad interpretation. Entries may include landscape, figurative, impressionistic, abstract art, etc. All mediums are welcome – paintings, sketches and other illustrative forms are greatly encouraged.

“We’re fortunate to be surrounded by such a talented and creative community of artists,” says Julia Henny, co-CEO of Whidbey Telecom and one of the contest judges. “The quality of work submitted in past years has been absolutely amazing. It’s always a challenge narrowing the entries down to a single piece.”

Whidbey Telecom encourages artists to submit their best works. Entries must be received by Whidbey Telecom before 5 p.m. on July 26. The winning entry will be announced in early August.

The contest is free to enter. Contest entry forms and complete details are available online at whidbey.com/CoverContest and in the Whidbey Telecom Customer Experience Centers in Freeland and Point Roberts. Call 360/321-1122 from South Whidbey, 360/444-1122 from Hat Island, or 360/945-1122 from Point Roberts for additional information.

Whidbey Telecom delivers innovative communications solutions to its customers and communities, serving residential and commercial customers on Whidbey Island, Point Roberts and Hat Island for over 110 years.