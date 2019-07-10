It is with deep sorrow that we need to inform you of the passing of Robert Croisdale in his 91 year of life. He built his first summer home in Point Roberts in 1990 and has spent his summers there every year since. He was an active participant in the Wackie Walkers for years.

He leaves a daughter, Patti Salary, son-in-law, Richard and two sons, Brett and Kirk, as well as his partner of seven and a half years, Mary Bailey and her large family. He was loved by all of us and leaves a very large hole in all of our hearts.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 27 at his condo on the main patio from 3–7 p.m., at #110, 1350 View Crescent in Tsawwassen.