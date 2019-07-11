Point Roberts 2019 Road work schedule

Confused about the road work? Everyone is …
Why are some side streets getting an overlay while roads with much higher traffic aren’t? It’s simple. The road crews just haven’t gotten to some of those roads yet. However, remember – not every street that will be given the old chisel treatment will get an asphalt overlay beforehand. Here is a list of all of the roads that will be getting an asphaltic emulsion treatment this year:
Proposed Asphaltic Emulsion – Road List – 2019
|Rd #
|Road
|Location
|miles
|8600
|APA Rd
|317 feet east of Simundson Rd to South Beach Rd
|0.5
|8600
|APA Rd
|Boundary Bay Rd to end – Gate
|0.25
|8600
|APA Rd
|Simundson Rd to 317 feet east of Simundson Rd
|0.06
|8600
|APA Rd
|South Beach Rd to Boundary Bay Rd
|0.75
|8600
|APA Rd
|Tyee Dr to Simundson Rd
|0.19
|2010
|Austin Rd
|James Rd to Mill Rd
|0.18
|8850
|Benson Rd
|South Beach Rd to Boundary Bay Rd
|0.75
|8850
|Benson Rd
|Teller Rd to Tyee Dr
|0.25
|8850
|Benson Rd
|Tyee Dr to South Beach Rd
|0.75
|8830
|Boundary Bay Rd
|APA Rd to Benson Rd
|0.5
|8830
|Boundary Bay Rd
|Benson Rd to Johnson Rd
|0.5
|9130
|Burns Wy
|Mill Rd to Johnson Rd
|0.18
|9470
|Calgary Wy
|Province Rd to Cliff Rd
|0.1
|9310
|Churchill Dr
|Winston Dr to Massey Wy
|0.39
|9500
|Cliff Rd
|Province Rd to Province Rd
|0.47
|8530
|Cliffside Dr
|Bmp to Highland Dr
|0.03
|8530
|Cliffside Dr
|Highland Dr to end of Road
|0.03
|8900
|Columbia Cres
|Teller Rd to Vista Wy
|0.11
|8920
|Columbia Vista
|Teller Rd to Vista Wy
|0.12
|9420
|Delano Wy
|Churchill Dr to Roosevelt Wy
|0.1
|9420
|Delano Wy
|McKenzie Wy (E of Delano Wy) to Churchill Dr
|0.07
|9930
|Diane Circle
|Roosevelt Wy to Roosevelt Wy
|0.33
|8222
|Edwards Dr
|0.13 miles east of Simundson Rd to Largaud Dr
|0.15
|8222
|Edwards Dr
|Largaud Dr to South Beach Rd
|0.28
|8222
|Edwards Dr
|Simundson Rd to 0.13 miles east of Simundson Rd
|0.13
|8221
|Edwards Dr
|(E of Marine) Marina Dr to Harbor Seal Dr
|0.29
|8221
|Edwards Dr
|(E of Marine) Marine Dr to Ocean View Ct
|0.36
|8221
|Edwards Dr
|(E of Marine) Ocean View Ct to Marina Dr
|0.16
|8870
|Georgia Wy
|Gulf Rd to end
|0.04
|2600
|Goodman Rd
|Boundary Bay Rd to Meadow Ln
|0.25
|2400
|Gulf Rd
|Bmp to Marine Dr
|0.08
|2400
|Gulf Rd
|Marine Dr to Tyee Dr
|0.65
|8230
|Harbor Seal Dr
|Edwards Dr (E of Marine) to Marina Dr
|0.27
|8640
|High Bluff Dr
|Road #05000 (S off Cedar Pt Ave) to end
|0.03
|8520
|Highland Dr
|Bmp to APA Rd
|0.18
|2020
|James Rd
|Austin Rd to Johnson Rd
|0.25
|2030
|Johnson Rd
|106 feet west of Northwood Dr to James Rd
|0.29
|2030
|Johnson Rd
|James Rd to Mill Rd
|0.18
|2030
|Johnson Rd
|Mill Rd to Washington Dr
|0.23
|2030
|Johnson Rd
|Monte Dr to Boundary Bay Rd
|0.65
|2030
|Johnson Rd
|Tyee Dr to 106 feet west of Northwood Dr
|0.04
|2030
|Johnson Rd
|Washington Dr to Monte Dr
|0.12
|9260
|Kilarney Pl
|Cul de sac to Wicklow Pl
|0.05
|8250
|Marina Dr
|Edwards Dr (E of Marine) to Harbor Seal Dr
|0.1
|8250
|Marina Dr
|Harbor Seal Dr to Tyee Dr
|0.46
|8210
|Marine Dr
|Edwards Dr (E of Marine) to Gulf Rd
|0.75
|8210
|Marine Dr
|Gulf Rd to Pelican Pl (Private)
|0.56
|8210
|Marine Dr
|Pelican Pl (Private) to Roosevelt Wy
|0.71
|8853
|Marsh Rd
|Gulf Rd to end
|0.1
|9440
|Massey Wy
|McKenzie Wy (E of Delano Wy) to Churchill Dr
|0.09
|9402
|McKenzie Wy
|Delano Wy to Tyee Dr
|0.25
|9401
|McKenzie Wy
|Winston Dr to end
|0.07
|9110
|Mill Rd
|Benson Rd to Johnson Rd
|0.5
|9110
|Mill Rd
|Johnson Rd to Province Rd
|0.27
|9690
|Monte Dr
|Johnson Rd to Province Rd
|0.26
|8880
|Panorama Dr
|Gulf Rd to Teller Rd
|0.21
|72360
|Pence Av
|317 feet west of cul de sac to cul de sac
|0.06
|72360
|Pence Av
|Rural Ave to 317 feet west of cul de sac
|0.27
|9820
|Periwinkle Ln
|Bmp to Monte Dr
|0.12
|9380
|Province Rd
|Roosevelt Wy to Roosevelt Wy
|1.04
|5020
|Road #05020
|Cedar Park Dr N to end
|0.02
|8840
|Road #08840
|Cedar Park Dr N to end
|0.02
|8860
|Road #08860
|Cedar Park Dr N to end
|0.02
|8940
|Road #08940
|Jonna Dr to cul de sac
|0.03
|8970
|Road #08970
|Jonna Dr to cul de sac
|0.03
|9200
|Road #09200
|Bmp to Greenwood Dr
|0.03
|8200
|Roosevelt Wy
|Derby Ave to Limerick Ave
|0.05
|8200
|Roosevelt Wy
|Limerick Ave to Meadow Ln
|0.08
|8200
|Roosevelt Wy
|Marine Dr to Tyee Dr
|0.93
|8200
|Roosevelt Wy
|Meadow Ln to Bay View Dr
|0.12
|8200
|Roosevelt Wy
|Province Rd to Derby Ave
|0.95
|8200
|Roosevelt Wy
|Tyee Dr to Province Rd
|0.29
|9170
|Shady Glen Ave
|Austin Rd to Johnson Rd
|0.24
|2040
|Shaw Cres
|Mill Rd to cul de sac
|0.07
|8170
|Simundson Rd
|211 feet north of Edwards Dr to APA Rd
|0.31
|8170
|Simundson Rd
|Edwards Dr to 211 feet North of Edwards Dr
|0.04
|8160
|South Beach Rd
|APA Rd to Benson Rd
|0.5
|8160
|South Beach Rd
|Edwards Dr to Waters Rd (off South Beach Rd)
|0.07
|8160
|South Beach Rd
|Waters Rd (off South Beach Rd) to APA Rd
|0.18
|8930
|Teller Rd
|Gulf Rd to Benson Rd
|0.24
|9410
|toronto Wy
|Province Rd to Cliff Rd
|0.09
|8620
|Tyee Dr
|Benson Rd to 0.10 miles South of Johnson Rd
|0.45
|8620
|Tyee Dr
|Gulf Rd to Benson Rd
|0.25
|8620
|Tyee Dr
|Marina Dr to Gulf Rd
|0.25
|8980
|Vista Wy
|Columbia Cres to end of Road
|0.06
|8980
|Vista Wy
|Columbia Vista to Columbia Cres
|0.05
|9070
|Windsor Dr
|Austin Rd to Johnson Rd
|0.24
|9390
|Winston Dr
|Churchill Dr to Roosevelt Wy
|0.1
|9390
|Winston Dr
|McKenzie Wy (E of Winston Dr) to Churchill Dr
|0.07