Point Roberts 2019 Road work schedule

Confused about the road work? Everyone is …

Why are some side streets getting an overlay while roads with much higher traffic aren’t? It’s simple. The road crews just haven’t gotten to some of those roads yet. However, remember – not every street that will be given the old chisel treatment will get an asphalt overlay beforehand. Here is a list of all of the roads that will be getting an asphaltic emulsion treatment this year:

Proposed Asphaltic Emulsion – Road List – 2019

Rd # Road Location miles 8600 APA Rd 317 feet east of Simundson Rd to South Beach Rd 0.5 8600 APA Rd Boundary Bay Rd to end – Gate 0.25 8600 APA Rd Simundson Rd to 317 feet east of Simundson Rd 0.06 8600 APA Rd South Beach Rd to Boundary Bay Rd 0.75 8600 APA Rd Tyee Dr to Simundson Rd 0.19 2010 Austin Rd James Rd to Mill Rd 0.18 8850 Benson Rd South Beach Rd to Boundary Bay Rd 0.75 8850 Benson Rd Teller Rd to Tyee Dr 0.25 8850 Benson Rd Tyee Dr to South Beach Rd 0.75 8830 Boundary Bay Rd APA Rd to Benson Rd 0.5 8830 Boundary Bay Rd Benson Rd to Johnson Rd 0.5 9130 Burns Wy Mill Rd to Johnson Rd 0.18 9470 Calgary Wy Province Rd to Cliff Rd 0.1 9310 Churchill Dr Winston Dr to Massey Wy 0.39 9500 Cliff Rd Province Rd to Province Rd 0.47 8530 Cliffside Dr Bmp to Highland Dr 0.03 8530 Cliffside Dr Highland Dr to end of Road 0.03 8900 Columbia Cres Teller Rd to Vista Wy 0.11 8920 Columbia Vista Teller Rd to Vista Wy 0.12 9420 Delano Wy Churchill Dr to Roosevelt Wy 0.1 9420 Delano Wy McKenzie Wy (E of Delano Wy) to Churchill Dr 0.07 9930 Diane Circle Roosevelt Wy to Roosevelt Wy 0.33 8222 Edwards Dr 0.13 miles east of Simundson Rd to Largaud Dr 0.15 8222 Edwards Dr Largaud Dr to South Beach Rd 0.28 8222 Edwards Dr Simundson Rd to 0.13 miles east of Simundson Rd 0.13 8221 Edwards Dr (E of Marine) Marina Dr to Harbor Seal Dr 0.29 8221 Edwards Dr (E of Marine) Marine Dr to Ocean View Ct 0.36 8221 Edwards Dr (E of Marine) Ocean View Ct to Marina Dr 0.16 8870 Georgia Wy Gulf Rd to end 0.04 2600 Goodman Rd Boundary Bay Rd to Meadow Ln 0.25 2400 Gulf Rd Bmp to Marine Dr 0.08 2400 Gulf Rd Marine Dr to Tyee Dr 0.65 8230 Harbor Seal Dr Edwards Dr (E of Marine) to Marina Dr 0.27 8640 High Bluff Dr Road #05000 (S off Cedar Pt Ave) to end 0.03 8520 Highland Dr Bmp to APA Rd 0.18 2020 James Rd Austin Rd to Johnson Rd 0.25 2030 Johnson Rd 106 feet west of Northwood Dr to James Rd 0.29 2030 Johnson Rd James Rd to Mill Rd 0.18 2030 Johnson Rd Mill Rd to Washington Dr 0.23 2030 Johnson Rd Monte Dr to Boundary Bay Rd 0.65 2030 Johnson Rd Tyee Dr to 106 feet west of Northwood Dr 0.04 2030 Johnson Rd Washington Dr to Monte Dr 0.12 9260 Kilarney Pl Cul de sac to Wicklow Pl 0.05 8250 Marina Dr Edwards Dr (E of Marine) to Harbor Seal Dr 0.1 8250 Marina Dr Harbor Seal Dr to Tyee Dr 0.46 8210 Marine Dr Edwards Dr (E of Marine) to Gulf Rd 0.75 8210 Marine Dr Gulf Rd to Pelican Pl (Private) 0.56 8210 Marine Dr Pelican Pl (Private) to Roosevelt Wy 0.71 8853 Marsh Rd Gulf Rd to end 0.1 9440 Massey Wy McKenzie Wy (E of Delano Wy) to Churchill Dr 0.09 9402 McKenzie Wy Delano Wy to Tyee Dr 0.25 9401 McKenzie Wy Winston Dr to end 0.07 9110 Mill Rd Benson Rd to Johnson Rd 0.5 9110 Mill Rd Johnson Rd to Province Rd 0.27 9690 Monte Dr Johnson Rd to Province Rd 0.26 8880 Panorama Dr Gulf Rd to Teller Rd 0.21 72360 Pence Av 317 feet west of cul de sac to cul de sac 0.06 72360 Pence Av Rural Ave to 317 feet west of cul de sac 0.27 9820 Periwinkle Ln Bmp to Monte Dr 0.12 9380 Province Rd Roosevelt Wy to Roosevelt Wy 1.04 5020 Road #05020 Cedar Park Dr N to end 0.02 8840 Road #08840 Cedar Park Dr N to end 0.02 8860 Road #08860 Cedar Park Dr N to end 0.02 8940 Road #08940 Jonna Dr to cul de sac 0.03 8970 Road #08970 Jonna Dr to cul de sac 0.03 9200 Road #09200 Bmp to Greenwood Dr 0.03 8200 Roosevelt Wy Derby Ave to Limerick Ave 0.05 8200 Roosevelt Wy Limerick Ave to Meadow Ln 0.08 8200 Roosevelt Wy Marine Dr to Tyee Dr 0.93 8200 Roosevelt Wy Meadow Ln to Bay View Dr 0.12 8200 Roosevelt Wy Province Rd to Derby Ave 0.95 8200 Roosevelt Wy Tyee Dr to Province Rd 0.29 9170 Shady Glen Ave Austin Rd to Johnson Rd 0.24 2040 Shaw Cres Mill Rd to cul de sac 0.07 8170 Simundson Rd 211 feet north of Edwards Dr to APA Rd 0.31 8170 Simundson Rd Edwards Dr to 211 feet North of Edwards Dr 0.04 8160 South Beach Rd APA Rd to Benson Rd 0.5 8160 South Beach Rd Edwards Dr to Waters Rd (off South Beach Rd) 0.07 8160 South Beach Rd Waters Rd (off South Beach Rd) to APA Rd 0.18 8930 Teller Rd Gulf Rd to Benson Rd 0.24 9410 toronto Wy Province Rd to Cliff Rd 0.09 8620 Tyee Dr Benson Rd to 0.10 miles South of Johnson Rd 0.45 8620 Tyee Dr Gulf Rd to Benson Rd 0.25 8620 Tyee Dr Marina Dr to Gulf Rd 0.25 8980 Vista Wy Columbia Cres to end of Road 0.06 8980 Vista Wy Columbia Vista to Columbia Cres 0.05 9070 Windsor Dr Austin Rd to Johnson Rd 0.24 9390 Winston Dr Churchill Dr to Roosevelt Wy 0.1 9390 Winston Dr McKenzie Wy (E of Winston Dr) to Churchill Dr 0.07