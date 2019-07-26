Commissioner to resign from hospital district

Point Roberts Hospital District commission chair Dick Williams announced his intention to resign his position at the conclusion of next month’s regular meeting. Williams told fellow commissioners Stephen Falk and Kandace Harper at the July 10 regular meeting.

Although Falk is running for Williams’ position in the 2019 general election, the board decided they would want to appoint someone to fill that position in the short term. Anyone interested in doing so can attend the board’s regular meeting on August 5 at 7 p.m. and make their interest known.

Falk’s current position is also up for election in November but no one has filed to run.