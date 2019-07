From l., Alex Peltier, Alexus McGill-Lujan, Riley Gookstetter, Brandon Dixon, Trinity Armoogam, Isabella Nielson, Jackson Nielson and Allison Hartley were on hand to receive checks from the Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars organization on July 13. Also receiving awards but unable to attend were Devon Cano, Ethan Fowler, Bo Glaser, Charles Glaser, Vincent Glaser, Leah Laird, Alex Szabo, Ryan Vaughan-Jones, Sarah Vaughan-Jones and Miles Williams. Courtesy photo

Posted by wpapb