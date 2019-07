Nick Kiniski, l. center and brother Kelly, r. center, regaled a full house at Kiniski’s Reef Tavern on July 7 with tales of their father Gene Kiniski. The occasion marked the recent publication of Gene Kiniski: Canadian Wrestling Legend by author Steven Verrier, l. Also in attendance was James Cybulski, r., from Sportsnet 650AM Vancouver. Photo by Louise Mugar

Posted by wpapb