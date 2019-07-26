Historical Society grand opening

Did you know that 10 years ago the Salish Sea was adopted in Washington, 20 years ago the board game DAO was invented in Point Roberts and 30 years ago the first mailing house opened. These are a few tidbits that will be highlighted in the new historical society center at the Gulf Road community center. A small but dedicated group of members have been working diligently on getting the space ready for all to enjoy. Join us Saturday, August 31 for the grand opening as we unveil Point Roberts’ long and illustrious history to the community.”

Photo by Pauli DeHaan

Posted by wpapb