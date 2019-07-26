By Raye Newmen

Wildland Fire

A Recurring Threat to Point Roberts

This month we will take a look at an immediate threat: wildland fire. It’s been dry here in Point Roberts for several years and our forestland has been affected. Now, in early August, we are entering the highest fire-risk period of the year. The windstorm of last December left a great deal of tree debris on the ground. While the parks and recreation district and Whatcom County parks have done a fine job of clearing this debris from our parkland, most of the forested areas in Point Roberts are in private hands. Cleanup results there are mixed. There’s still remaining tree debris that can, as a potent fuel source, greatly intensify any fires that reach those areas.

As long as a fire outbreak remains below the tree canopy, our firefighters have a good chance of keeping it under control and putting it out. If the fire manages to reach the tops of our tall trees, and starts to spread from tree to tree, firefighters will no longer be able to reach the flames and gain control as the fire spreads. At that point, your only recourse is to flee to the water that fortunately surrounds us on three sides.

What you can do

What actions can you take in advance to reduce the likelihood of a wildland fire destroying your home? First, take a careful walk around your property. Note any tree debris and overgrown underbrush, and remove them. Second, do whatever you can to create and maintain a 50-foot (15-meter) safety zone around your house. Keep that area as clear as you can. Finally, installing a rooftop sprinkler system can help. If the fire danger is heading your way, just turn it on and head for a coastline using the safest direction of travel. Do not stand in your yard with a hose in your hand in a brave but futile attempt to save your family home. You must leave quickly so that there is time to reach safety.

Be Prepared

Point Roberts is not a large place, and a wildland fire can spread very quickly. That’s why the planning and preparations mentioned in the July article are so important. With it, you will all be ready to go while there’s still time to make it to the water’s edge. If some family members are, or become, separated, all will know how to keep in touch through your out-of-area contact, and where to meet when the danger subsides. When you are all back together, you will have everything you need with you to get by. This level of preparation enables you to avoid much of the chaos and panic often associated with such events.

In future columns, we will take a look at other likely dangers here in Point Roberts and how you can effectively respond to each. What is common to all is the necessity of getting and staying well informed, having a plan, and taking what action you can for the safety of your home and family.

As always, if you have any questions or comments, please send an email to PREP@whidbey.com and we will be delighted to respond to you.