Public Access on the Point

Seven months after the December windstorm that toppled trees across the Point, the public access trail on the north side of The Cottages at Seabright Farm development remain blocked by trees and over-grown vegetation. The trail was mandated public access during the permitting process for the development. Meanwhile, the public can still access the beach trail in front of the Marina Condominiums on Edwards Drive which was also a condition of approval when the marina was permitted. At right is a schematic of the marina which includes the public access areas. The arrow denotes an area 3.18 acres in size that was set aside for public recreation but never developed. Photos by Pat Grubb

Posted by wpapb