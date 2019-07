Crews from Puget Sound Energy and Potelco have begun replacing select utility poles, electrical equipment and wires on Benson Road between Tyee Drive and Boundary Bay Road. The wire will be replaced by tree wire, specially coated overhead wire designed to prevent an electric short if a branch falls onto it. Power outages have been reduced by up to 70 percent where it has been installed. The work takes place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday for up to two months.

Photo by Pat Grubb