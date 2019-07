Senior’s Point – August

Menus for August

Wednesdays and Fridays, games, snookers and more!

Friday, August 2: Crab cake, rice pilaf, mixed veggies, garden salad and fresh fruit.

Wednesday, August 7: Denver omelet, roasted potatoes, fruit and yogurt and orange juice.

Friday, August 9: Beef stroganoff, rotelle pasta, peas and carrots, garden salad and fruit.

Wednesday, August 14: Meat lasagna, veggies, garden salad, fruit and chocolate chip cookie.

Friday, August 23: BBQ chicken, baby red potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, garden salad and sliced apples.

Wednesday, August 28: Lemon pepper cod, roasted yam, Capri veggies, garden salad and fruit.

Friday, August 30: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed veggies, garden salad and fruit.

All menus are subject to change due to food cost and availability. Gluten free entrée available (ask). Entrée salad available daily.