Sheriff’s Report – July

July 1, 7:25 p.m.: Refer to other agency on Marine Drive.

July 1, 10:31 p.m.: Fireworks on Benson Road.

July 3, 1:14 p.m.: Fireworks cold call on Marine Drive.

July 3, 2:24 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Seymour Place.

July 4, 2:35 p.m.: Theft cold call on Simundson Drive.

July 4, 9:56 p.m.: Theft cold call on Simundson and Edwards drives.

July 4, 11:13 p.m.: Drunk on Simundson Drive.

July 4, 11:48 p.m.: Trespass on Mill Road.

July 5, 1:37 p.m.: Harassment cold call on Peltier Drive.

July 5, 5:37 p.m.: Harassment cold call on Austin and Mill roads.

July 6, 12:01 p.m.: Follow up on Jonna Drive.

July 6, 6:19 p.m.: Drugs cold call on Tyee Drive.

July 8, 9:23 a.m.: Unknown on Alder Street.

July 8, 9:26 a.m.: Vandalism cold call on Alder Street.

July 8, 11:45 a.m.: Fight on South Beach and APA roads.

July 8, 1:59 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident blocking on Gulf Road.

July 8, 3:21 p.m.: Welfare check on Benson Road.

July 12, 2:55 a.m.: Alarm audible on Tyee Drive.

July 12, 1:03 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Marine Drive.

July 13, 2:46 a.m.: Disorderly conduct on Benson and Boundary Bay roads.

July 13, 2:49 a.m.: Disorderly conduct on Boundary Bay Road and Elizabeth Drive.

July 13, 3:13 a.m.: Disorderly conduct on Boundary Bay and Benson roads.

July 13, 6:36 a.m.: Alarm audible on Edwards Drive.

July 13, 8:34 p.m.: Assist agency on Boundary Bay and Culp Court roads.

July 14, 12:13 a.m.: Alcohol minor in possession on Elizabeth Drive.

July 14, 2:32 p.m.: Traffic problem cold call on South Beach and APA roads.

July 14, 4:05 p.m.: Assist agency cold call on Tyee Drive.

July 14, 6:54 p.m.: Missing person on Marine Drive.

July 16, 1:23 p.m.: Theft cold call on Simundson Drive.

July 17, 1:49 p.m.: Unknown on Gulf Road.

July 17, 4:47 p.m.: Extra patrol on Washington Drive.

July 18, 10:17 a.m.: Motor vehicle accident non-blocking/non-injury on no location listed.

July 19, 3:10 p.m.: Vandalism cold call on Mallard Drive.