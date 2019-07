Above r., former county council member and Lummi tribal chairman Tim Ballew II was the featured speaker at the Point Roberts taxpayers association’s annual general meeting on July 18. Above l., Ballew and his wife and son look over the blanket newly hung in the community center that the Lummi Nationhad presented years before to the local conservation society for their efforts on creating the Lily Point Marine Park. Photos by Pat Grubb

