The pols are coming to town

By Pat Grubb

There will be an influx of politicians this month. First up is U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene who, along with her local congressional staff, will hold a town hall meeting on Saturday, August 3. The meeting will be held at the Benson Road firehall and will run from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is being sponsored by the Point Roberts Taxpayers Association (PRTA).

PRTA president Mark Robbins noted that this will be the Congresswoman’s sixth annual constituent meeting in Point Roberts: “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the Congresswoman and her staff to facilitate what has become an annual event during the summertime Congressional recess. We look forward to welcoming Representative DelBene back to Point Roberts and giving her constituents the opportunity to hear from her and to ask questions. Everyone is welcome to attend.”

Subsequently, state representative Sharon Shewmake and Whatcom County Councilmember Barry Buchanan will attend a town hall meeting on Thursday, August 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gulf Road community center. The meeting is co-sponsored by the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce, Point Roberts Registered Voters Association, and the Point Roberts Taxpayers Association.