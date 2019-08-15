Summer DUI enforcement patrols begin August 14

By Jami Makan

Law enforcement agencies are ramping up their DUI patrols for the summer.

From August 14 through Labor Day weekend, motorists driving impaired will have a greater chance of being pulled over, as nearly 150 additional DUI patrols begin across the state.

The goal is to crack down on drivers who consume alcohol or other drugs during a time of year when fatalities from impairment tend to increase.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), fatal crashes in Washington state generally peak in August and September. From 2013 to 2017, there were 238 crashes with fatalities in the month of August, and 258 crashes with fatalities in the month of September.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the increased DUI patrols include the Bellingham Police Department, the Ferndale Police Department, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and other departments throughout Skagit and Whatcom counties.

“Our hope is to reduce traffic deaths to zero,” said Mark Medalen, WTSC’s impaired driving program manager. “Planning ahead is one action you can take to keep our roads and our families safe.”