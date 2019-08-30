Around the Point – September

Cando Recycling and Disposal Services did not meet an August 15 date to submit a compliance filing to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC). On August 28, Cando owner David Gellatly submitted an official request to the WUTC, asking for an extension until September 1, according to WUTC media and communications manager Kate Griffith.

When the company’s new tariff was approved in November 2018, the WUTC attached a condition of a compliance filing due August 15, 2019, “providing actual investment, revenue and cost data” from January 1 through June 30, 2019.

The intention was to monitor if the new tariff was fair to all parties under the new system of mandatory curbside collection for all properties that was mandated by Whatcom County effective January 1, 2019. Another compliance filing is due August 15, 2020.

Griffith said staff anticipates a site visit on September 4. Asked if the lack of adherence to the compliance filing date in the order was of concern, Griffith said, “This is not unusual in the commission process. Staff has been working with the company outside of formal timelines.” Gellatly said that he had provided them with requested information about costs, revenue and investments.

“It’s all about insuring the rates are fair,” he said, “Fair to the consumer and to the company so they can continue to operate.”

At the end of August, Eastlink will be out of Point Roberts, but Whidbey Telecom representative Martha Ford said they have been working hard to pick up the slack.

“We’ve heard from a lot of their customers and we’re doing new installs every single day,” she said.

Eastlink took over what was once Delta Cable in 2007, providing television and internet to the Point. In July they informed their customers that it was too costly to maintain the older system on the Point and of their intention to discontinue service.

While Whidbey Telecom can fill users’ internet needs, they do not provide television service, but Ford said they have a partnership with DISH Network. “We have made arrangements with them to do installs on the Point four days a week,” she said.

Whidbey Telecom continues to improve infrastructure on the Point. “We have a very strong copper network there that supports DSL but we also have a five- to eight-year plan to overlay with fiber that is already underway,” Ford said.

The Whatcom County Library System (WCLS) is planning to publish a book featuring original artwork by Whatcom County teenagers.

Teens in grades 6 through 12 are invited to submit their artwork for consideration for publication in Whatcomics, a teen art book published by WCLS every year. The annual program started around 2007 and is now in its 12 year.

In order to be considered for publication, original 2-D artwork should be submitted to any public library between Sunday, September 1 and Thursday, October 31. The artwork can be in any medium, ranging from pen and ink to colored pencil, and can be in color or black and white. Digital artwork and team entries are also accepted.

“We just ask them to use unlined paper and to not use light pencil because that doesn’t copy well,” said a WCLS spokesperson. Accepted artists will receive a copy of the book to keep. The spokesperson said the book will be printed in full color on heavy stock paper and will be nicely bound. “It honors the work that they do and shows the care and thought they put into their artwork,” said the spokesperson.

In a special election 3-day filing period held August 14-16, two candidates have put their names up for election in the November general election.

Michele Wallis has declared her candidacy running unopposed for position 2 of the Point Roberts Parks and Recreation District while Richard Dennis has done the same for the 4-year unexpired term for position 1 of the Point Roberts Hospital District.