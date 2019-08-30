Going to be crushing it at the Apple Harvest Festival

By Annelle Norman

The third annual Apple Harvest Festival, sponsored by Point Roberts Circle of Care, takes place Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29. All are invited to join in this family-oriented, fun, informative and entertaining weekend.

The weekend will include two days of good, old-fashioned apple cider pressing at the Point Roberts community center, a music concert with local musicians Shaune Ann and The Fuez Band and a day of games and activities for families and children.

Shaune Ann and The Fuez Band will perform on Saturday evening at the community center and there will be a wine and beer garden as well as a dance floor. General seating tickets are $35 and reserved seating tickets are $40. Both ticket options include two servings of wine, beer or soft drinks. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at Auntie Pam’s Country Store and Nielson’s Building Center or by contacting Circle of Care directly.

Circle of Care board of trustees president Chris Cameron has recruited bakers on both sides of the border to prepare frozen take-and-bake apple pies. Pies can be ordered in advance and cost $15 each.

Local farmer and apple tree historian George Wright will present a lecture on the history and cultivation of local apple trees, many of which are over 100 years old. For several years now, the apple press, purchased collectively by Circle of Care, the Food Bank, the Garden Club and the Benson Road Gardens, has pressed hundreds of pounds of locally sourced apples into juice. Now is the time to start collecting apples for pressing at the Apple Harvest Festival.

Unbruised, whole apples that are allowed to “sweat” for at least two weeks prior to pressing are ideal. This year the apple press will be outside under a canopy, so it’s important that apples be prepared for pressing before arrival at the community center.

All apples should be washed thoroughly and any bugs and bruises should be removed. Apples that are two inches and smaller do not need to be cut, but larger apples should be halved or quartered, so that they can be fed into the hopper. Pears and Chinese pear apples also make delicious additions to apple juice.

Anyone is welcome to bring their own clean, preferably sterilized jugs, but new, plastic jugs will be available for sale as well.

A $3 per liter or $15 per family donation is suggested at the time of pressing to help defray the cost of the Correll apple cider press.

Canadian attendees can bring their apples across the border provided that they are cored and free of bugs (Circle of Care has cleared this with CBP). Businesses and community groups are welcome to contact prcircleofcare@gmail.com to sponsor games and activities for children.

If you have apple trees, but don’t need or want the fruit, please let Circle of Care know and a volunteer will be sent to collect the apples. To purchase tickets or pies or to see the schedule of events please go to prcircleofcare.com. For more information or to donate apples, call 360/945-5222.