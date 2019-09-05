Historical Center grand opening a sucess

An enthusiastic crowd attended the grand opening of the Point Roberts History Center on Saturday, August 31. The Point Roberts Historical Society has been working for months converting the old library space in the community center to display historical artifacts and photographs exploring the history of Point Roberts. Above, from l., Jessica McVey, Mark Swenson and Reneé Coe unveil the historical center’s sign. To view a YouTube video about the Point Roberts History Center, visit bit.ly/2UgCb96. In September, the History Center is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Photo by Stephen Falk
Photo by Louise Mugar
