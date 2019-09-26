Annual apple fair to be full of fun and vitamin C

By Annelle Norman

The third annual Apple Harvest Festival, sponsored by Point Roberts Circle of Care, Umpqua Bank and Greg Hepner takes place Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29 at the Point Roberts Community Center. All are invited to join in this family-oriented, fun, informative and entertaining weekend. The weekend will include two days of good, old-fashioned apple cider pressing, a music concert with local celebrity Shaune Ann and The Fuez Band and games and activities for families and children.

Shaune Ann and The Fuez Band will perform on Saturday, September 28, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the community center. General seating tickets are $35 and reserved seating tickets are $40. There will be dancing and both ticket options include two servings of wine, beer or soft drinks. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by contacting Circle of Care directly or at Auntie Pam’s Country Store and Nielson’s Building Center.

The apple press will be in operation at the from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. the Point Roberts Registered Voters Association will be hosting apple bobbing and there will also be other games for kids. There will also be apple tasting and a balloon artist.

On Saturday at 11:30 a.m., local farmer and apple tree historian George Wright will present a lecture on the history and cultivation of local apple trees, many of which are over 100-years-old. This apple talk will be followed by a questions and answers segment. If you have apple trees on your land, let him know.

There will be an “everything apple” bake sale put on by Circle of Care. Pre-ordered pies that have been will be available for pick-up at the community center.

On Saturday, Auntie Pam’s Cakewalk will be taking place at Auntie Pam’s Country Store from noon until 1:30 p.m., and a Costco kiosk will be operating at the same location from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For several years now the apple press, purchased collectively by Circle of Care, the Food Bank, the Garden Club and the Benson Road Gardens, has pressed hundreds of pounds of locally sourced apples into juice. Bring your apples for pressing at the apple festival. Unbruised, whole apples that have been gathered and allowed to “sweat” for at least two weeks prior to pressing are ideal.

This year the apple press will be outside under a canopy, so it’s important that apples be prepared for pressing before arrival at the community center. All apples should be washed thoroughly and any bugs and bruises should be removed. Apples that are two inches and smaller do not need to be cut, but larger apples should be halved or quartered so that they can be fed into the hopper. Pears and Chinese pear apples also make delicious additions to apple juice.

Anyone is welcome to bring their own clean, preferably sterilized jugs, but new, plastic jugs will be available for sale as well. A $3 per liter or $15 per family donation is suggested at the time of pressing to help defray the cost of the Correll apple cider press.

Canadian attendees can bring their apples across the border provided that they are cored and free of bugs (Circle of Care has cleared this with CBP).

If you have apple trees, but don’t need or want the fruit, please let Circle of Care know and a volunteer will be sent to come collect the apples.

To purchase tickets or pies or to see the schedule of events, go to prcircleofcare.com. For more information or to donate apples, call 360/945-5222.