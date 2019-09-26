Fire Department news

Thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Helen and Jose Colton Foundation the local fire department was able to purchase five new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for use in the community and three new cardiac monitors for use by emergency medical personnel. Grant funds will also be used to upgrade the department’s communications equipment. Returning the favor, funds raised through the Point Roberts Volunteer Firefighters Charitable Society’s July 30 golf tournament went to support several local and regional charities. Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars received $500, the Point Roberts Food Bank received $2,000 and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice received $4,000 CDN.

Courtesy photo