No dock for kiddies

By Meg Olson

Whatcom County won’t be putting in a dock for Point Roberts Race Week 2020, so organizers are deciding if they can afford their own solution or will need to cancel certain components of the event.

“The county will not replace the dock so I am looking at alternatives,” said event owner Schelleen Rathkopf. “There are a number of requirements even for a temporary dock.”

Rathkopf said county parks staff had given her drawings and studies that they had completed prior to deciding a dock at the Lighthouse Marine Park boat launch was not financially feasible. “They’ve been helpful like that, but they’re not budging on this one.”

Without a dock, Rathkopf said they would not be able to have the planned small boat/dinghy races as part of the 2020 event. Adding that class of races to the event was a strong reason for relocating the event to the Point from Whidbey Island. The planned children’s sailing camp will also need to be scrapped if there is

no dock.