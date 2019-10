Tired Point Roberts CBP officers looking forward to the end of their graveyard shift on Friday, September 27 had their adrenalin levels jacked when a young male drove through the border without stopping shortly before 8 a.m. He was almost immediately captured in his vehicle, which he attempted to hide in a parking lot adjacent to Kiniski’s Reef Tavern. The man was described as “high as a kite” by one officer.

Posted by wpapb