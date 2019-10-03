PSE electrical upgrade

By Pat Grubb

Puget Sound Energy and Potelco electric crews have completed the upgrade of utility poles and wiring on Benson Road and have now started on the Roosevelt Way portion of the project. The work involves replacing utility poles, overhead wire and upgrading related electric equipment.

The work began on the east portion of Roosevelt Way at the border crossing and will extend to Derby Street, turning right on Maple Street onto Boundary Bay Road and then west on APA Road to Tyee Drive. The work will follow archeology teams digging test holes through the Maple Beach area to avoid disturbing indigenous sites.

PSE is installing “tree wire” which is a specially coated overhead wire that is designed to limit electrical shorts when tree limbs fall onto the lines. According to the utility, the wire results in significantly fewer power outages.

Work hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and the work should take up to 10 months to complete depending on weather events and emergency crew assignments.

