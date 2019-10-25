Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars (DFS)is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign and offering lots of ways to help local students reach their goals.

In June, DFS awarded $1,000 to each of 16 Point Roberts high school seniors and continuing education students, up from the anticipated $500 per student thanks to generous donations from the community. Since it was founded 23 years ago, DFS has awarded over $200,000 to help local students continue their education.

“With rising college costs and reductions in federal aid, the need for scholarship assistance continues to grow,” said board member Fern Peltier. “For this reason, the minimum award granted by our DFS chapter will be $500 for each continuing education student.”

Donations can be made by check at Umpqua Bank where you can also drop off your change, which staff sort and roll and donate to Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1354 Point Roberts, Washington 98281. The chapter’s webpage at pointroberts.dollarsforscholars.org also has donation information and a link to donate online. Finally, if you make your Amazon purchases through smile.amazon.com and select Scholarship America Inc. in Point Roberts as your charity, .05 percent of your purchases will go to Point Roberts DFS.

Board members are happy to meet with donors and answer any questions that they may have. “We can assure you that every dollar donated is distributed to the students of our community,” Peltier said. Call 360/945-0754 or by email at pointrobertsdfs@gmail.com.