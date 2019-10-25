Parks receives FEMA damage funds

The Point Roberts parks district will receive nearly $4,500 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help pay the district’s costs incurred after last December’s windstorm. The district had numerous trees blown over on their Baker Field property, which were blocking trails and access to park users.

“The process was successful, it seems,” reported commissioner Stephen Falk. Anticipating future weather events, an electrical generator has been installed at the library allowing operations to carry on regardless of power outages.

In other district news, commissioner Bennett Blaustein presented the new Baker Field forest trail map, above. He noted that the map had been created pro bono by local graphic designer Darryl Cassidy.

In the spring, the map will be installed on signage at the park for the convenience of hikers. It is also available online at prparkandrec.org/parks-and-trails.

The November parks district board of commissioners will meet on Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m. The board will consider the 2020 budget as well as regular business.