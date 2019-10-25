Pat Grubb new WNPA president photo

Pat Grubb, publisher of The Northern Light and All Point Bulletin newspapers, was elected president of the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association (WNPA) at its annual convention in Olympia on October 11. The term of office is one year. The WNPA is an advocate for community newspapers, freedom of the press and open government. The association is dedicated to helping members advance editorial excellence, financial viability, professional development and a high standard of publication quality and community leadership.

Posted by wpapb